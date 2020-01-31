Coronavirus: Rome bar bans Chinese tourists
Bar at Trevi Fountain: No entry for Chinese visitors.
A bar near the Trevi Fountain in Rome is causing controversy after placing a sign on its door forbidding the entry of people coming from China, following two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the capital.
"Due to international security measures all people coming from China are not allowed to have access in this place. We do apologise for any inconvenient."
Written in Chinese and English, the sign outside the bar on Via del Lavatore comes amid increasing reports of cases of racism and xenophobia against Chinese people in cities across Italy.
A state of emergency has been declared in Italy, with all flights to and from China suspended.
Photo Corriere della Sera - Guaitoli
Via del Lavatore, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
