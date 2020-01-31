Coronavirus: Rome bar bans Chinese tourists

Bar at Trevi Fountain: No entry for Chinese visitors.

A bar near the Trevi Fountain in Rome is causing controversy after placing a sign on its door forbidding the entry of people coming from China, following two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the capital.

"Due to international security measures all people coming from China are not allowed to have access in this place. We do apologise for any inconvenient."

Written in Chinese and English, the sign outside the bar on Via del Lavatore comes amid increasing reports of cases of racism and xenophobia against Chinese people in cities across Italy.

A state of emergency has been declared in Italy, with all flights to and from China suspended.

Photo Corriere della Sera - Guaitoli

General Info

Address Via del Lavatore, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Coronavirus: Rome bar bans Chinese tourists

Via del Lavatore, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69303
Previous article Rome: Italy confirms two cases of Coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome: Italy confirms two cases of Coronavirus
Health

Rome: Italy confirms two cases of Coronavirus

Italy: cruise ship in lockdown over Coronavirus fears
Health

Italy: cruise ship in lockdown over Coronavirus fears

Suspected case of Coronavirus in Rome
Health

Suspected case of Coronavirus in Rome

Coronavirus fears: Rome sells out of face masks
Health

Coronavirus fears: Rome sells out of face masks

Medical cannabis is now free in Sicily
Health

Medical cannabis is now free in Sicily

Rome airport screens for deadly Wuhan virus
Health

Rome airport screens for deadly Wuhan virus

English speaking doctors in Rome
Health

English speaking doctors in Rome

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy
Health

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy

Doctors issue health warning over Rome trash
Health

Doctors issue health warning over Rome trash

Rome's international community donates blood
Health

Rome's international community donates blood

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Rome
Health

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Rome

Rome issues advice for coping with heatwave
Health

Rome issues advice for coping with heatwave

Rome on red alert for heatwave on 11 August
Health

Rome on red alert for heatwave on 11 August

Rome on red alert for heatwave on 25 July
Health

Rome on red alert for heatwave on 25 July

Best Spas in Rome
Health

Best Spas in Rome