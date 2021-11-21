Missing Rome man with Alzheimer's found dead after search

Giovanni Manna was found dead in Parco dell'Insugherata.

A major search for a 73-year-old Rome man, suffering from Alzheimer's, was called off on Saturday evening after he was found dead in Parco dell'Insugherata.

Giovanni Manna had gone missing on Tuesday night from Rome's Gemelli hospital after his family members were not allowed to stay with him due to covid-19 restrictions.

The missing person case received widespread media coverage, including appeals on television, as hundreds of people joined the search over the last four days.

Manna's body was discovered by police flying in a helicopter over Parco dell'Insugherata, north of the hospital, on Saturday afternoon.

An autopsy is now underway to try and shed light on what happened.

The Manna family thanked all those who helped in the search and has requested privacy at this tragic time.