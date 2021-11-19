Rome search for man with Alzheimer's missing from hospital

Family appeals for help in finding missing father.

A search is underway in Rome for a 73-year-old man, suffering from Alzheimer's, who went missing on Tuesday evening from the area around the Gemelli hospital in the Monte Mario area of the capital.

The man, whose name is Giovanni Manna, is 1.85 metres in height, weighs around 80kg, and has white hair with a moustache.

At the time he went missing he was wearing a grey jacket and jeans but was not wearing his glasses. He has a mobile phone with him, which no longer appears to be charged.

His family have asked to be contacted with any sightings or information: Matteo tel. 333-3378225, Nicola tel. 339-2528432, Luca 328-8994767.

#GiovanniManna