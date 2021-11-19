Italy: Sicily orders masks to be worn outdoors

Sicily tightens covid restrictions ahead of the Christmas season.

People in Sicily are required to wear protective face masks in crowded outdoor areas following an order signed by the regional president of the Italian island, Nello Musumeci.

The ordinance, in force from today until 31 December, requires everyone over the age of 12 to carry the mask with them at all times and to wear it crowded places open to the public.

In addition, arrivals from Germany and the UK will have to undergo covid testing in Sicilian ports and airports, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

This requirement is already in place for travellers who come from - or have passed through in the previous 14 days - the US, Malta, Portugal, Spain, France, Greece and the Netherlands.

The move comes amid ongoing debate in Italy over a contentious proposal that would see coronavirus restrictions applied only to those who are unvaccinated, as a surge in covid cases sees a number of Italian regions draw closer to fresh restrictive measures being imposed.

Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.

