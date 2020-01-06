Rembrandt masterpiece returns to Rome after two centuries
Rembrandt's Self-Portrait as the Apostle Paul returns to Italy after 220 years.
Galleria Corsini in Rome will showcase Rembrandt's Self-Portrait as the Apostle Paul, in an historic return for the masterpiece, from 20 February until 15 June 2020.
The painting by the Dutch master - on loan from the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam - has not been seen in Rome for more than two centuries.
Dating to 1661, the work belonged originally to the noble Corsini family but was sold - apparently without the family's knowledge - during the French occupation of 1799.
The exhibition will also host a selection of engravings by Rembrandt owned by the Corsini family.
For details see Galleria Corsini website. Image: former US president Barack Obama admiring Rembrandt's masterpiece in 2014. Photo Pete Souza.
