Rembrandt masterpiece returns to Rome after two centuries

Rembrandt's Self-Portrait as the Apostle Paul returns to Italy after 220 years.

Galleria Corsini in Rome will showcase Rembrandt's Self-Portrait as the Apostle Paul, in an historic return for the masterpiece, from 20 February until 15 June 2020.

The painting by the Dutch master - on loan from the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam - has not been seen in Rome for more than two centuries.

Dating to 1661, the work belonged originally to the noble Corsini family but was sold - apparently without the family's knowledge - during the French occupation of 1799.

The exhibition will also host a selection of engravings by Rembrandt owned by the Corsini family.

For details see Galleria Corsini website. Image: former US president Barack Obama admiring Rembrandt's masterpiece in 2014. Photo Pete Souza.