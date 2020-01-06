Rembrandt masterpiece returns to Rome after two centuries

Rembrandt's Self-Portrait as the Apostle Paul returns to Italy after 220 years.

Galleria Corsini in Rome will showcase Rembrandt's Self-Portrait as the Apostle Paul, in an historic return for the masterpiece, from 20 February until 15 June 2020.

The painting by the Dutch master - on loan from the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam - has not been seen in Rome for more than two centuries.

Dating to 1661, the work belonged originally to the noble Corsini family but was sold - apparently without the family's knowledge - during the French occupation of 1799.

The exhibition will also host a selection of engravings by Rembrandt owned by the Corsini family.

For details see Galleria Corsini website. Image: former US president Barack Obama admiring Rembrandt's masterpiece in 2014. Photo Pete Souza.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara, 10, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Via della Lungara, 10, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

