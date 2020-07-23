Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery opens on Friday night
Summer Evenings in the Doria Pamphilj Gallery in Rome.
Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery opens the doors to its priceless art collection from 15.00 until 23.00 on Friday 24 July.
Located on the central Via del Corso, the 17th-century palace houses one of the world's most important private art collections, containing works by masters such as Bernini, Caravaggio, Raphael, Titian and Velàzquez.
For visiting information and reservations, contact info@dopart.it or tel. 066797323.
More details are available on gallery website.
Address Via del Corso, 305, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
