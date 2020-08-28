Goethe's birthday celebrated at Casa di Goethe in Rome

The Casa di Goethe on Via del Corso marks J. W. Goethe's birthday on 28 August by opening for free from midday until 20.00.

This year, due to covid-19 precautions, there won't be the traditional "brindisi" with a glass of Würzburger Stein wine at midday (the hour of Goethe's birth in 1749). 

According to the museum, Goethe would be considered an alcoholic by today's standards: he consumed three bottles of wine each day.

The museum, which was founded in 1997 and is the world's only German foreign-based museum, is housed in the building in which Goethe stayed during his Roman sojourn from 1786 to 1788, together with Johann Heinrich Wilhelm Tischbein and other German artists.

For full details see Casa di Goethe website.

General Info

Address Via del Corso, 18, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Goethe's birthday celebrated at Casa di Goethe in Rome

Via del Corso, 18, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
