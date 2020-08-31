What to do in Rome in September 2020

A day-by-day guide to the best events and things to do in Rome during September 2020.

As the summer draws to an end, Rome looks forward to an autumn of exciting cultural and social events, from Shakespearean theatre to cutting-edge art festivals. The capital gets ready for several blockbuster exhibitions, while September is still warm enough for dinner and drinks outside, even a trip to the beach or the lake. Here are our suggestions, one for each day of the month.

1 Sept. Check out Rome's first floating cinema at the lake in EUR.
2 Sept. Catch the last night of Dante readings at the Baths of Caracalla.

Baths of Caracalla

3 Sept. Make a day trip to Siena to see the unveiled Duomo floor.
4 Sept. Check the programme of the avant-garde Short Theatre festival.

Michelangelo's Moses

5 Sept. Pay a visit to Michelangelo's magnificent Moses statue in Monti.
6 Sept. Rome's city-run museums are free today, just book in advance.
7 Sept. Have a lake day and head to Bracciano.

Lake Bracciano is an hour north of Rome

8 Sept. Be among the first to see the new Banksy show at Chiostro del Bramante.
9 Sept. Download the Waidy app to explore the fountains of Rome.
10 Sept. Enjoy a night of jazz at Village Celimontana.

Concerts at Teatro di Marcello

11 Sept. Take in an outdoor concert of classical music at Teatro di Marcello.
12 Sept. Catch an Italian version of Twelfth Night at Rome's Globe Theatre.
13 Sept. Visit the new exhibition of vintage toys in Piazza Navona.

Vintage toy show at Palazzo Braschi

14 Sept. Enjoy a coffee at Tram Depot, a tram converted into a bar, in Testaccio.
15 Sept. Last days to see Ara Güler's photographs at Museo di Roma in Trastevere.
16 Sept. Explore the underground tunnels at the Baths of Caracalla.

Caprarola is a fascinating day trip from Rome.

17 Sept. For a cultural day trip, head to the five-sided Palazzo Farnese in Caprarola.
18 Sept. Romaeuropa Festival opens today with Dialogue by Sasha Waltz.
19 Sept. Pamper yourself with a relaxing spa treatment at QC Terme near Fiumicino.

Villa Borghese

20 Sept. See the new open-air art exhibition in Villa Borghese.
21 Sept. Follow Wanted in Rome's guide to explore Borromini's Roman legacy.
22 Sept. Visit Rome's beach-side S. Severa Castle under the stars.

Light show at Forum of Augustus

23 Sept. See the Forum of Augustus come to life with a light show at dusk.
24 Sept. Check out the Domenico Bianchi exhibition at Lorcan O'Neill Gallery.
25 Sept. The new blockbuster Torlonia Marbles opens today at the Capitoline Museums.

Torlonia Marbles at Capitoline Museums

26 Sept. Take a day trip to the relaxing hot springs near the Tuscan town of Saturnia.
27 Sept. Grab a bargain at Porta Portese Sunday market but watch out for pickpockets!
28 Sept. If you fancy a cocktail with views of the Colosseum, head to The Court.

Cocktails at The Court

29 Sept. Visit the newly-reopened MACRO art museum on Via Nizza.
30 Sept. See Raphael's restored frescoes at the Church of S. Maria della Pace.
