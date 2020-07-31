Summer concerts at Teatro di Marcello in Rome

Classical, jazz and folk music concerts in Rome every night of the summer.

Concerti del Tempietto, Rome's summer-time series of classical music concerts, is held in the archaeological site of Teatro di Marcello every night until 30 September.

This long-lasting tradition of the Rome summer offers audiences a concert each night, ranging from classical and jazz to pop and folk music, by both established and upcoming musicians.

The concerts are preceded by a tour, in Italian and English, around Teatro di Marcello.

For full details including ticket information see Tempietto website.

General Info

Address Via del Teatro di Marcello, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Summer concerts at Teatro di Marcello in Rome

Via del Teatro di Marcello, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71394
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Cat Stevens at Rome's Baths of Caracalla
Live Music

Cat Stevens at Rome's Baths of Caracalla

Rome tribute to Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor
Live Music

Rome tribute to Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor

Rome Tribute to Thelonious Monk
Live Music

Rome Tribute to Thelonious Monk

Liam Gallagher concert in Rome
Live Music

Liam Gallagher concert in Rome

Eddie & The Hot Rocks concert in Rome
Live Music

Eddie & The Hot Rocks concert in Rome

Pixies concert in Rome
Live Music

Pixies concert in Rome

Paul Weller concert in Rome
Live Music

Paul Weller concert in Rome

Rome concert: Songs of Peace & Holiday Classics
Live Music

Rome concert: Songs of Peace & Holiday Classics

Vatican Christmas concert: Lionel Richie and Bonnie Tyler
Live Music

Vatican Christmas concert: Lionel Richie and Bonnie Tyler

Lou Reed tribute in Rome
Live Music

Lou Reed tribute in Rome

Jethro Tull concert in Rome
Live Music

Jethro Tull concert in Rome

Back to Black: From R&B to Soul & Funk
Live Music

Back to Black: From R&B to Soul & Funk

Romaeuropa: Fabrizio Ottaviucci concert in Rome
Live Music

Romaeuropa: Fabrizio Ottaviucci concert in Rome

Zoo on the Moon: pop-rock concert in Rome
Live Music

Zoo on the Moon: pop-rock concert in Rome

Spring Attitude Festival in Rome
Live Music

Spring Attitude Festival in Rome