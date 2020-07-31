Summer concerts at Teatro di Marcello in Rome
From to
Classical, jazz and folk music concerts in Rome every night of the summer.
Concerti del Tempietto, Rome's summer-time series of classical music concerts, is held in the archaeological site of Teatro di Marcello every night until 30 September.
This long-lasting tradition of the Rome summer offers audiences a concert each night, ranging from classical and jazz to pop and folk music, by both established and upcoming musicians.
The concerts are preceded by a tour, in Italian and English, around Teatro di Marcello.
For full details including ticket information see Tempietto website.
Address Via del Teatro di Marcello, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
