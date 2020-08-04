Summer recipe: Limoncello Sorbet

Limoncello, the Italian lemon liqueur, is traditionally thought to have been invented about a century ago in southern Italy and today is enjoyed around the world.

During the summer months, limoncello fans can cool off with a refreshing by-product of their beloved liqueur: the limoncello sorbet.

Ingredients

2 cups (500 ml) water

1 cup (266 grams) granulated sugar

1/2 cup limoncello

1 cup fresh lemon juice (from about 5 lemons)

Lemon zest from two lemons

Sprig of mint (optional)

Recipe

Mix the water and sugar into a medium saucepan. Bring this mixture to the boil, stirring regularly, until the sugar is dissolved and you are left with a syrup. Transfer into dish, add the lemon juice, zest and limoncello. Avoid adding too much limoncello as excess alcohol will prevent the sorbet from setting. Cover and freeze for three to four hours.

The sorbet can be served in hollowed-out lemons, which should be prepared in advance and frozen at the same time as the sorbet.

Cut off the base of the lemon, so that it sits, but make sure not to make a hole or the sorbet will leak. Then cut the top off the lemon, keeping it as a lid, and scoop out the lemon pulp.