Dante at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome

Dante's Divine Comedy comes to life with readings at the Baths of Caracalla.

Rome's Baths of Caracalla hosts readings from Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy each week from 20 July until 2 September, on the 700th anniversary of the epic work.

Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night at 21.00, the ancient baths complex will provide the backdrop to a series of readings chosen from Dante's journeys through the three realms of the dead: Inferno, Purgatory and Paradise.

The project, conceived and interpreted by Franco Ricordi, comes as Italy prepares to mark the 700th anniversary of the death of the mediaeval poet and philosopher, who is known as the Father of the Italian language.

The readings are free, while seats last, but guests must reserve in advance and the wearing of masks is obligatory.

For more details see Baths of Caracalla website.

General Info

Address Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
