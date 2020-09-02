Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for covid-19.

Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for coronavirus.

His personal physician, Alberto Zangrillo, stated that, "He is asymptomatic and in isolation at home". The swab was performed after his recent stay in Sardinia, explained the head of Anaesthesia and Resuscitation at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. 

Forza Italia, Berlusconi’s political party, also made a statement, noting that "Following a further precautionary check, President Berlusconi tested positive for SARS-COV-2.

"Berlusconi continues to work from his residence in Arcore, where he will spend the expected period of isolation. He will continue in any case to support Forza Italia and the center-right candidates in regional and local elections, with daily interviews in newspapers, television and social media".

Ph: 360b / Shutterstock.com
