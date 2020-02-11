Ara Güler exhibition in Rome

The Museo di Roma in Trastevere dedicates an exhibition to Ara Güler (1928-2018), from 30 January until 3 May.

Güler was ranked one of the seven best photographers in the world by the British Journal of Photography Yearbook and was the recipient of the prestigious title of Master of Leica.

The exhibition is composed largely of photographs of Istanbul taken by Güler since the 1950s, the decade in which he was recruited by Henri Cartier-Bresson for the Magnum Agency and became its correspondent for the Near East.

A lucid observer of Turkish history and society, the Armenian photographer bequeathed an archive of over two million photos, some of which can be seen in Rome.

In addition to the 45 black and white views of Istanbul, there are also 37 portraits of well known cultural, political and religious figures including Federico Fellini, Sophia Loren, Pope Paul VI and Winston Churchill.

For exhibition details see museum website.

General Info

Address Piazza di S. Egidio, 1/b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Ara Güler exhibition in Rome

Piazza di S. Egidio, 1/b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
