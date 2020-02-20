Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome

Around 70 of the best known images by Elliott Erwitt, one of the world's greatest masters of contemporary photography, come to Rome.

Erwitt's works will be on display at WeGil, the cultural hub of the Lazio Region in the Trastevere quarter of Rome, from 22 February until 17 May.

USA. California Kiss. 1956. © Elliott Erwitt.

Erwitt has captured some of the most important moments in 20th-century history, from the meeting between Nixon and Khrushchev, to the image of Jackie Kennedy at her husband's funeral.

Among the photographs on display in Rome are portraits of Che Guevara, Marlene Dietrich and the celebrated series of Marilyn Monroe.

USA. New York. 1974. © Elliott Erwitt.

The exhibition also includes images which illustrate a more intimate side to the photographer, with a nod to his love of the surreal and romantic, including California Kiss, self-portraits and photos of his first-born baby girl.

USA. North Carolina. 1950. © Elliott Erwitt.

Son of Russian emigrants, Erwitt was born in Paris in 1928, but spent his childhood in Milan. In 1938 Erwitt and his family immigrated to the US, where he developed his interest for photography, becoming part of the prestigious Magnum Photo agency in 1953.

WeGil is open daily 10.00-19.00. For full exhibition details see WeGil website.

Cover image: USA. New York. Marilyn Monroe. 1956. © Elliott Erwitt.

General Info

Address Largo Ascianghi, 5, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Website https://www.wegil.it/

View on Map

Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome

Largo Ascianghi, 5, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69514
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Pietro Ruffo at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome
Exhibitions

Pietro Ruffo at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome

Jim Dine exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Jim Dine exhibition in Rome

Ara Güler exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Ara Güler exhibition in Rome

Banksy exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Banksy exhibition in Rome

Roberta Sanges exhibition at Temple University Rome
Exhibitions

Roberta Sanges exhibition at Temple University Rome

Gabriele Basilico cityscape exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Gabriele Basilico cityscape exhibition in Rome

Carlo Levi exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Carlo Levi exhibition in Rome

Andrey Remnev at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome
Exhibitions

Andrey Remnev at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome

Rome exhibition: Isabella Ducrot & Claire de Virieu
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition: Isabella Ducrot & Claire de Virieu

El Greco at Palazzo Rhinoceros in Rome
Exhibitions

El Greco at Palazzo Rhinoceros in Rome

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome

Rome's MAXXI celebrates architect Gio Ponti
Exhibitions

Rome's MAXXI celebrates architect Gio Ponti

Inge Morath exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Inge Morath exhibition in Rome

100 Christmas Cribs in Rome
Exhibitions

100 Christmas Cribs in Rome

Rome postcard-sized paintings in Trastevere
Exhibitions

Rome postcard-sized paintings in Trastevere