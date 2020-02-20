Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome

Around 70 of the best known images by Elliott Erwitt, one of the world's greatest masters of contemporary photography, come to Rome.

Erwitt's works will be on display at WeGil, the cultural hub of the Lazio Region in the Trastevere quarter of Rome, from 22 February until 17 May.

USA. California Kiss. 1956. © Elliott Erwitt.

Erwitt has captured some of the most important moments in 20th-century history, from the meeting between Nixon and Khrushchev, to the image of Jackie Kennedy at her husband's funeral.

Among the photographs on display in Rome are portraits of Che Guevara, Marlene Dietrich and the celebrated series of Marilyn Monroe.

USA. New York. 1974. © Elliott Erwitt.

The exhibition also includes images which illustrate a more intimate side to the photographer, with a nod to his love of the surreal and romantic, including California Kiss, self-portraits and photos of his first-born baby girl.

USA. North Carolina. 1950. © Elliott Erwitt.

Son of Russian emigrants, Erwitt was born in Paris in 1928, but spent his childhood in Milan. In 1938 Erwitt and his family immigrated to the US, where he developed his interest for photography, becoming part of the prestigious Magnum Photo agency in 1953.

WeGil is open daily 10.00-19.00. For full exhibition details see WeGil website.

Cover image: USA. New York. Marilyn Monroe. 1956. © Elliott Erwitt.