Rome recipe: Deep-Fried Sage Leaves

Salvia Fritta is the perfect accompaniment to a glass of prosecco at aperitivo hour.

Fresh sage is abundantly available in Italy and is easy to grow in pots at home, even on the smallest of balconies or windowsills.

The distinct taste and aroma of the silvery, velvet-leaved herb adds an earthy, musky hint to many Italian recipes such as saltimbocca alla romana (veal escalopes topped with prosciutto and sage) and fresh ravioli prepared with burro e salvia (tossed in sage-infused butter).

However, sage is rarely the star of the show, rather it is used as a component with which to build flavour together with other herbs or to complement pasta or meat.

Yet anyone who tastes these deep-fried battered leaves will confirm that sage deserves its chance to take centre stage.

Less common than the other fried snacks found in Italy, it is nevertheless the perfect bite to accompany a glass of prosecco at aperitivo hour; a kind of herby, Italian tempura.

The recipe is simple, a basic batter of flour combined with cold beer or sparkling water, a pinch of salt and a pan of hot vegetable oil.

Use the biggest sage leaves that you can find, dip in the batter to coat, then fry until golden and crisp. Be sure to devour them immediately while crunchy and aromatic.

Salvia Fritta
(makes 15-20)

80g 00 flour
120ml cold beer or sparkling water
Pinch of salt
500ml vegetable oil, for frying
Approx 15-20 large fresh sage leaves

Put the flour in a bowl with a generous pinch of salt. Gradually add the fridge-cold beer or sparkling water, whisking as you go, until you achieve a thick, smooth batter.

Heat a saucepan of vegetable oil until it reaches about 170°C (you can test if the oil is ready by dropping in a little of the batter, it should bubble and start to fry immediately).

Coat the sage leaves one at a time and carefully drop into the hot oil. You will need to fry them in batches so do not overcrowd the pan.

Cook each leaf for about 3-4 minutes until the exterior is pale gold. Remove and place on kitchen paper to remove the excess oil before eating while hot.

Recipe by Kate Zagorski
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71132
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome recipe: Frappe
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Frappe

Rome recipe: Castagnole
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Castagnole

Rome recipe: Pumpkin cream risotto with breadcrumbs
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Pumpkin cream risotto with breadcrumbs

Rome recipe: Carciofi alla Giudia
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Carciofi alla Giudia

Rome recipe: Gnocchi con sugo di salsiccia e spuntature
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Gnocchi con sugo di salsiccia e spuntature

Rome recipe: Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

Rome recipe: Puntarelle alla Romana
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Puntarelle alla Romana

Christmas Eve in Rome: Fritto Misto di Natale
Wanted in Rome recipe

Christmas Eve in Rome: Fritto Misto di Natale

Pangiallo: Roman Christmas cake
Wanted in Rome recipe

Pangiallo: Roman Christmas cake

Rome recipe: Sausage and Broccoli Lasagne
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Sausage and Broccoli Lasagne

Rome recipe: pasta al ragù alla bolognese
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: pasta al ragù alla bolognese

Rome recipe: How to make Pizza Margherita
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: How to make Pizza Margherita

Rome recipe: Risotto con radicchio e gorgonzola
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Risotto con radicchio e gorgonzola

Rome recipe: Saltimbocca alla Romana
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Saltimbocca alla Romana

Rome recipe: Tonnarelli with sausage and grapes
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Tonnarelli with sausage and grapes