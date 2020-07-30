Rome fills museum with vintage toys in new exhibition

Vintage toy exhibition at Palazzo Braschi museum in Rome.

Rome displays an exhibition of vintage toys, including doll houses, cars, trains, spinning tops, magic lanterns, clowns and music boxes at the Museo di Roma Palazzo Braschi, in Piazza Navona, until 10 January 2021.

Entitled Per Gioco. La collezione dei giocattoli antichi della Sovrintendenza Capitolina the exhibition focuses on the collection of vintage toys acquired by the city in recent years.

The objects on show were created mainly between 1860 and 1930, during the so-called “golden age” of toys, and include castles with toy soldiers, farm animals, magic lanterns, sledges, planes and gliders, marbles, kites and rocking horses.

Highlights include a "royal doll house" that once belonged to the Queen of Sweden, dating from the late 17th century, and two "pre-Inca dolls" from the 14th-15th centuries, one of which depicts a mother with her son in her arms.

Advance reservations are recommended - tel. 060608 - and visitors must wear masks. For details see museum website.