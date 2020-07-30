Rome fills museum with vintage toys in new exhibition

Vintage toy exhibition at Palazzo Braschi museum in Rome.

Rome displays an exhibition of vintage toys, including doll houses, cars, trains, spinning tops, magic lanterns, clowns and music boxes at the Museo di Roma Palazzo Braschi, in Piazza Navona, until 10 January 2021.

Entitled Per Gioco. La collezione dei giocattoli antichi della Sovrintendenza Capitolina the exhibition focuses on the collection of vintage toys acquired by the city in recent years.

The objects on show were created mainly between 1860 and 1930, during the so-called “golden age” of toys, and include castles with toy soldiers, farm animals, magic lanterns, sledges, planes and gliders, marbles, kites and rocking horses.

Highlights include a "royal doll house" that once belonged to the Queen of Sweden, dating from the late 17th century, and two "pre-Inca dolls" from the 14th-15th centuries, one of which depicts a mother with her son in her arms.

Advance reservations are recommended - tel. 060608 - and visitors must wear masks. For details see museum website.

General Info

Address Piazza di San Pantaleo, 10, Piazza Navona, 2, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome fills museum with vintage toys in new exhibition

Piazza di San Pantaleo, 10, Piazza Navona, 2, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71384
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Banksy exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Banksy exhibition in Rome

House of the Rising Light at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome
Exhibitions

House of the Rising Light at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome

Reshaping Matter: online art event in Rome
Exhibitions

Reshaping Matter: online art event in Rome

Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome

Ara Güler exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Ara Güler exhibition in Rome

Rafael Silveira at Dorothy Circus Gallery in Rome
Exhibitions

Rafael Silveira at Dorothy Circus Gallery in Rome

World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 in Rome
Exhibitions

World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 in Rome

Rome celebrates paintings of de Pisis
Exhibitions

Rome celebrates paintings of de Pisis

Caravaggio summer exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Caravaggio summer exhibition in Rome

Rosso20sette celebrates 15 years in Rome
Exhibitions

Rosso20sette celebrates 15 years in Rome

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome

Jim Dine exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Jim Dine exhibition in Rome

Antonio Canova exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Antonio Canova exhibition in Rome

Pietro Ruffo at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome
Exhibitions

Pietro Ruffo at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome

Roberta Sanges exhibition at Temple University Rome
Exhibitions

Roberta Sanges exhibition at Temple University Rome