Italy: Siena Cathedral unveils beautiful mosaic floors

"The most beautiful, largest and most magnificent floor that ever was made"

Siena has unveiled the extraordinary inlaid marble mosaic floors of its cathedral in as part of an eagerly-awaited annual event.

The magnificent marble floor, covered with masonite sheeting for the rest of the year, can be visited from today until 7 October.

Visitors, who will be obliged to follow precautions to contain the spread of covid-19, will be able to admire the inlaid floor whose 56 panels were created between the 14th and 16th centuries.

The interlocking "marble carpet" floor was described by Giorgio Vasari as "the most beautiful, largest and most magnificent floor that ever was made".

For information about how to visit the stunning floor, which contains allegories, virtues, and scenes from the Old Testament, see the Duomo di Siena website.

Photo credit: Gimas / Shutterstock.com.

