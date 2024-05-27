25.3 C
News Travel

Italy faces strikes by airport workers and cabin crews on 28 May

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

ITA Airways cancels 24 flights due to strike.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption on Tuesday 28 May due to strikes by ground staff at several airports and flight crews from Air Dolomiti and Wizzair.

The industrial action will involve baggage handling and security staff staging a 24-hour strike at Linate and Malpensa in Milan as well as at airports in Venice, Verona and Lamezia Terme.

Wizzair flight crews will strike for four hours on Tuesday, from 13.00 to 17.00, while their counterparts at Air Dolomiti are scheduled to strike for the whole day.

ITA Airways says it has been "forced to cancel" 24 domestic flights due to the strike, with a list of the cancelled flights available on its website.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC assures travellers that flights are guaranteed during strikes from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Sorbis / Shutterstock.com.

