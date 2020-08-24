Short Theatre 2020 in Rome

Short Theatre returns to Rome from 4-13 September for its 2020 edition.

Now in its 15th year, this daring theatrical initiative is born of a collaboration between festivals, embassies and cultural institutes, and takes place in venues in Rome from 4-13 September.

The festival comprises avant-garde theatre, dance, music, performance, prose, dj sets and workshops, and will be staged at La Pelanda - Mattatoio, WeGil, Teatro Argentina and Teatro India.

For festival programme and full details see Short Theatre website.