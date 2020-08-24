Short Theatre 2020 in Rome

Short Theatre returns to Rome from 4-13 September for its 2020 edition.
Now in its 15th year, this daring theatrical initiative is born of a collaboration between festivals, embassies and cultural institutes, and takes place in venues in Rome from 4-13 September.
The festival comprises avant-garde theatre, dance, music, performance, prose, dj sets and workshops, and will be staged at La Pelanda - Mattatoio, WeGil, Teatro Argentina and Teatro India.
For festival programme and full details see Short Theatre website.
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
English teacher immediate start for school year 2020/2021
Kids&Us Roma-Montesacrolooking for an English Teacher to teach children from the ages of 1 to 11. Hours from 4 to 7 pm from Monday to Friday and Saturday morning), the ideal candid...
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Piazza Navona – via di Parione - We have a lovely pied-a-terre / studio flat renting just steps away from Piazza Navona. The apartment is approx. 35m2 and is fully furnished and eq...
Spanish Steps - 1-bedroom furnished flat
Piazza Navona – via della Vite - We have a very bright 1-bedroom flat renting just steps away from the Spanish Steps. The apartment is approx. 40m2 and is fully furnished and eq...
Yellow Pages Manager Yellow Pages Edit Yellow Page Back Save and reload Save and back EDIT YELLOW PAGE en Page titleEN en ...