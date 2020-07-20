Rome reopens MACRO contemporary art museum

Luca Lo Pinto takes over as director of MACRO museum in Rome.

Rome's MACRO museum of contemporary art has reopened after an extended closure - initially for renovation works but extended due to the covid-19 crisis - under a new director: Luca Lo Pinto.

The Museum for Preventive Imagination — EDITORIAL is the first exhibition in a new three-year programme and will showcase the work of 55 Italian and international artists throughout the 10,000-sqm complex on Via Nizza.

The project unites artists "apparently distant from each other in terms of generation, background and language" who question the "status of the artwork and its capacity to narrate and resonate with the complexity of the present."

Luca Lo Pinto is the former director at the Kunsthalle in Vienna and was born in Rome in 1981.

A co-founder of the magazine and publishing house Nero, Lo Pinto has written for numerous international art magazines and curated exhibitions in prestigious venues including the XVI Quadriennale d'arte (at Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome), in addition to the Kunsthalle.

MACRO is free to visit but advance online booking is required. The museum is open Tuesday–Thursday 11.00-20.00, Friday–Saturday 11.00-22.00, and Sunday 11.00-20.00. Monday closed.

For full details see Museo MACRO website. Cover image: Luca Lo Pinto. Photo ArtWave.

General Info

Address Via Nizza, 138, 00198 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

