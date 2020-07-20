Rome Film Fest to premiere Totti movie

Rome's annual film festival is scheduled from 15-25 October 2020.

The 2020 edition of the Rome Film Festival will screen a documentary about the career of former AS Roma captain and Italy striker Francesco Totti, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The festival, scheduled at the Auditorium Parco della Musica from 15-25 October, will show Mi Chiamo Francesco Totti (My name is Francesco Totti), by Alex Infascelli.

Based on the book Un Capitano (One Captain), written by Totti with the journalist Paolo Condò, the biopic film sees the legendary footballer look back over his career on the eve of his retirement as a player.

The news was announced by the festival's artistic director Antonio Monda who revealed that Gabriel Range’s David Bowie’s biopic Stardust would also premiere in Rome.

While striving to organise the upcoming event with "minimal disruption," Monda noted that a question mark hung over the appearance of special guests from the US this year, due to the covid-19 emergency.

"Nobody knows yet if it will be possible for Americans to travel abroad without having to endure a period of quarantine on their arrival,” he said.

There is also a tribute to Ennio Morricone in the planning, with the city voting in recent days to rename the festival's venue - Auditorium Parco della Musica - after the composer who died in Rome on 6 July.

Photo credit: Anton_Ivanov / Shutterstock.com

