Rome zoo presents lion cubs born during lockdown

Rome zoo asks public to come up with names for the two lion cubs.

Rome's Bioparco zoo has presented two lion cubs to the world, both born during Italy’s covid-19 lockdown.

The female cubs were the first Asiatic lions born at the Bioparco since it began keeping the endangered species 22 years ago.

The lions were born on 29 April - on their mother Sajani's birthday - and their arrival came as something of a shock to the zoo.

Staff only suspected that Sajani was pregnant two days before the cubs' birth, and they only knew that the cubs had survived when they heard tiny yelps coming from the lion enclosure.

The arrival of the cubs was welcomed by the city's mayor Virginia Raggi who described it as "a true symbol of hope and resurgence.”

To celebrate its newest residents the Bioparco is launching a social media campaign to ask people to name the cubs.

For more information about the lion cubs and how to visit them, together with their parents Sajani and Ravi, see the Bioparco di Roma website.

Photo Bioparco di Roma

General Info

Address Bioparco di Roma, Viale del Giardino Zoologico, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Rome zoo presents lion cubs born during lockdown

Bioparco di Roma, Viale del Giardino Zoologico, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71185
Previous article The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Mamma bear and four cubs eat cherries in Abruzzo village
Animals

Italy: Mamma bear and four cubs eat cherries in Abruzzo village

Italy: cat dies from mystery bat virus in Arezzo
Animals

Italy: cat dies from mystery bat virus in Arezzo

Sperm whale trapped in fishing net off the Aeolian Islands gets rescued by divers
Animals

Sperm whale trapped in fishing net off the Aeolian Islands gets rescued by divers

Rome's beach for dogs reopens
Animals

Rome's beach for dogs reopens

Animal culture in Rome: Not just a city for cats

Animal culture in Rome: Not just a city for cats

Rome’s Bioparco zoo reopens after lockdown
Animals

Rome’s Bioparco zoo reopens after lockdown

Amatrice bids farewell to Aaron the hero dog
Animals

Amatrice bids farewell to Aaron the hero dog

Italy: Whales swim in ship-free Strait of Messina
Animals

Italy: Whales swim in ship-free Strait of Messina

WWF: Italian regions make new laws for hunters during crisis
Animals

WWF: Italian regions make new laws for hunters during crisis

Wild animals roam free among Roman ruins
Animals

Wild animals roam free among Roman ruins

Cats of Rome: How to help Torre Argentina cat sanctuary
Animals

Cats of Rome: How to help Torre Argentina cat sanctuary

Two Ducks spotted in Piazza di Spagna Fountain
Animals

Two Ducks spotted in Piazza di Spagna Fountain

Blessing of the animals ceremony in Rome
Animals

Blessing of the animals ceremony in Rome

Rome seeks home for Orso the dog
Animals

Rome seeks home for Orso the dog

Filippo finds a home: happy ending for dog abandoned on Rome bus
Animals

Filippo finds a home: happy ending for dog abandoned on Rome bus