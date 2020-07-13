Rome zoo presents lion cubs born during lockdown

Rome zoo asks public to come up with names for the two lion cubs.

Rome's Bioparco zoo has presented two lion cubs to the world, both born during Italy’s covid-19 lockdown.

The female cubs were the first Asiatic lions born at the Bioparco since it began keeping the endangered species 22 years ago.

The lions were born on 29 April - on their mother Sajani's birthday - and their arrival came as something of a shock to the zoo.

Staff only suspected that Sajani was pregnant two days before the cubs' birth, and they only knew that the cubs had survived when they heard tiny yelps coming from the lion enclosure.

The arrival of the cubs was welcomed by the city's mayor Virginia Raggi who described it as "a true symbol of hope and resurgence.”

To celebrate its newest residents the Bioparco is launching a social media campaign to ask people to name the cubs.

For more information about the lion cubs and how to visit them, together with their parents Sajani and Ravi, see the Bioparco di Roma website.

Photo Bioparco di Roma