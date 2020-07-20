Rome cemetery workers dismember bodies in cremation scam

Hidden cameras caught Rome cemetery workers involved in macabre scam.

A police investigation is underway after Rome cemetery workers were filmed dismembering bodies buried at Prima Porta graveyard as part of a scam that purported to offer relatives of the deceased a cheap alternative to cremation, reports Roman newspaper Il Messaggero.

The investigation centres around 15 people, among them employees of AMA Roma and local funeral directors, who colluded in the macabre scam and now face charges of fraud, corruption and the desecration of human remains, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The scam involved offering an "economic" alternative to cremation when relatives of the deceased were required to choose whether to renew the concession for the burial place in the cemetery wall niche - required after 30 years - or to have their relation buried elsewhere or cremated.

However, instead of being cremated, the bodies were dissected, in broad daylight, before being buried in an anonymous shared grave, while the families were given terracotta pots allegedly containing "other types of dust" - not the ashes of their loved ones - reports Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

Investigators have reportedly discovered 10 such cases at the cemetery, in the Flaminio area of the city, although they have not ruled out the possibility of uncovering more, according to Il Messaggero.

AMA has stated that the employees in question were suspended as soon as the investigation came to light, in May, with the municipal company adding that it will continue to "offer maximum collaboration to investigators."

General Info

Address Via Flaminia, km 14,400, 00188 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome cemetery workers dismember bodies in cremation scam

Via Flaminia, km 14,400, 00188 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome trash workers shot with air rifle
Crime

Rome trash workers shot with air rifle

US student accused of killing Rome policeman says he was beaten in custody
Crime

US student accused of killing Rome policeman says he was beaten in custody

A brief history of Italy’s most powerful mobs
Crime

A brief history of Italy’s most powerful mobs

Organised crime targets financially-struggling Italians in aftermath of coronavirus
Crime

Organised crime targets financially-struggling Italians in aftermath of coronavirus

Man killed on river bank in central Rome
Crime

Man killed on river bank in central Rome

Lockdown Rome: 20-year-old leaves house to spray graffiti
Crime

Lockdown Rome: 20-year-old leaves house to spray graffiti

Rome bar burnt down in fourth Centocelle fire
Crime

Rome bar burnt down in fourth Centocelle fire

Armed robber killed during robbery in Rome bar
Crime

Armed robber killed during robbery in Rome bar

Rome not the Wild West says mayor
Crime

Rome not the Wild West says mayor

Sacchi murder in Rome: two suspects arrested
Crime

Sacchi murder in Rome: two suspects arrested

Rome police hunt for killers of Luca Sacchi
Crime

Rome police hunt for killers of Luca Sacchi

Man shot in head during Rome robbery
Crime

Man shot in head during Rome robbery

Rome's Mafia Capitale case not Mafia, rules court
Crime

Rome's Mafia Capitale case not Mafia, rules court

Police bust gang of thieves at Rome airport
Crime

Police bust gang of thieves at Rome airport

Jewellery thief poses as technician at luxury Hassler hotel in Rome
Crime

Jewellery thief poses as technician at luxury Hassler hotel in Rome