Shakespeare: Rome reopens Globe Theatre for summer festival

Rome stages 2020 Shakespearean festival in Villa Borghese.

Rome’s Shakespearean festival at the Silvano Toti Globe Theatre returns to Villa Borghese for its 17th edition this summer.

The festival devoted to Shakespeare is once again under the artistic direction of popular Roman actor Gigi Proietti, who announced that the 2020 season will launch on 29 July.

No other information has been released yet, including in relation to the programme which normally includes Italian-language productions and ends with a Shakespearean performance in English.

The Shakespeare festival normally begins in June but this year it has been delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Full details are expected to be announced soon on the theatre's website.