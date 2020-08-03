Heatwave: Wild boar cool off under Rome fountain

Wild boar seek refreshment from nasone in Rome suburb.

Three wild boar have been immortalised in a photograph showing them slumped under a nasone water fountain in the south Rome suburb of Torrino on the first weekend of August.

The wild animals, known in Italy as cinghiali, are usually spotted in wooded areas on the fringes of the city or rummaging among rubbish bins in the suburbs.

However this time, three of them decided to cool off from the heatwave on a weekend in which Rome was placed on red alert.

There is an estimated Italian population of one million wild boar. The tusked animals can weigh up to 140 kg and are particularly dangerous if disturbed while with their young.

Photo Samantha Peppe / Sei di Mostacciano se...

General Info

Address Torrino, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Heatwave: Wild boar cool off under Rome fountain

Torrino, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
