Italy braced for intense heatwave

Temperatures set to reach peaks of up to 43°C in Sardinia.

Italy faces its first heatwave of the year this week, after a 'cooler' than normal summer so far, with temperatures expected to rise to the high 30s across most of the country, including the north, reaching peaks of more than 40°C in the south.

Warm currents of air from northern Africa will raise the temperatures in Italy, with a subtropical anticyclone causing an "intense heatwave," meteorologist Andrea Vuolo told Italian news agency ANSA.

Temperatures will peak this coming weekend, according to Il Meteo weather website, with inland areas of Sardinia braced for 42/43°C, and inland areas of Sicily and Tuscany facing 40/41° C.

In the coming days Florence can expect peaks of up to 39/40°C; Rome and Bologna up to 38°C; with temperatures set to rise as high as 36°C in Milan and Turin.

This wave of hot weather - which will result in night temperatures of up to 22°C - is set to last until the start of August when a sharp drop in temperature is expected in northern Italy.

The health ministry has issued information relating to the heatwave, with daily updates on temperatures for 27 cities and advice on how to cope with the heat.

Photo credit: Vereshchagin Dmitry / Shutterstock.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome issues storm warning on Friday 17 July
Environment

Rome issues storm warning on Friday 17 July

Palermo floods: search underway after heaviest rain since 1790
Environment

Palermo floods: search underway after heaviest rain since 1790

Phone card from 1994 found in the sand: On Socials 'So that's how they clean beaches?'
Environment

Phone card from 1994 found in the sand: On Socials 'So that's how they clean beaches?'

Why are so many fish dying in Rome's river Tiber?
Environment

Why are so many fish dying in Rome's river Tiber?

Alarm as hundreds of fish die in Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Alarm as hundreds of fish die in Rome's river Tiber

Lazio region awarded 9 Blue Flag beaches
Environment

Lazio region awarded 9 Blue Flag beaches

Rome rocked by earthquake
Environment

Rome rocked by earthquake

World Earth Day in Rome: Zucchero performs Bono song at Colosseum
Environment

World Earth Day in Rome: Zucchero performs Bono song at Colosseum

Guide to the butterflies of Rome
Environment

Guide to the butterflies of Rome

Earthquake near Rome
Environment

Earthquake near Rome

Rome: controversy over new rubbish dump
Environment

Rome: controversy over new rubbish dump

Smog in Rome: take public transport says city
Environment

Smog in Rome: take public transport says city

Rome: success for plastic-catcher on river Tiber
Environment

Rome: success for plastic-catcher on river Tiber

Rome under increasing threat from extreme weather
Environment

Rome under increasing threat from extreme weather

Peregrine Falcons return to Italian skies
Environment

Peregrine Falcons return to Italian skies