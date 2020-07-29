Rome's riverside beach Tiberis returns for third year

Tiberis returns to Rome river bank for summer 2020.

Tiberis, Rome's artificial beach on the banks of the river Tiber, is set to open on the afternoon of Friday 31 July, reports online newspaper RomaToday.

This will be the third summer that Rome will host the riverside space which will be equipped with sunbeds, umbrellas and showering facilities.

The beach will also have a volleyball court and an area designated for dogs, reports RomaToday, however it is not yet clear if there will be food and beverage facilities.

Located under Ponte Marconi, Tiberis was created in 2018 on reclaimed marshland between the S. Paolo and Marconi districts south of the city centre.

Seen as a 'pet project' of the city's mayor Virginia Raggi, Tiberis is free to visitors and in the first two editions it was open every day until October.

Tiberis is not the first man-made beach on the Tiber: in 2005 former mayor Walter Veltroni launched the Tevere Village beach under Castel S. Angelo, between Ponte S. Angelo and Ponte Umberto I.

Photo: TGCom24

General Info

Address Ponte Guglielmo Marconi, 00146 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Ponte Guglielmo Marconi, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
