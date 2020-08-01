Italy: Rome restaurant offers takeaway cups of carbonara

Trastevere restaurant offers tubs of takeaway carbonara and amatriciana this summer.

Rome's restaurants are busy reinventing themselves this summer while struggling with the constraints of the covid-19 health regulations and the absence of tourists.

One well-known eatery in the Trastevere district of Rome - Il Maritozzo Rosso - has come up with a plan to tempt the many Romans who have chosen to 'stay behind' in the city this August: cups of takeaway pasta.

The street food menu includes carbonara and amatriciana, as well as roasted octopus or maritozzi, all of which can be enjoyed either at the restaurant's new informal outdoor seating area or walking around the streets of Trastevere.

The summer menu is the latest offering from Il Maritozzo Rosso which is known for its carbonara eating competitions.

The restaurant is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 18.00 until midnight, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 18.00 until 02.00, and Sunday from midday until 15.00 / 18.00 to midnight.

Photos Il Maritozzo Rosso.