Italy’s oldest student celebrates degree at 96

96-year-old university student in Sicily graduates with top honours.

Giuseppe Paternò, aged almost 97, has graduated with an undergraduate degree in Philosophy and History, receiving top honours from the University of Palermo.

Paternò, a former railway worker, became Italy's oldest university graduate after enrolling in a course in his native Palermo three years ago, reports Reuters.

Stepping up to receive his diploma and the laurel wreath traditionally awarded to Italian graduates, Paternò was met with warm applause from his teachers and fellow students more than 70 years his junior.

A widower for many years, Paternò was also applauded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren during the ceremony on 29 July.

Paternò took an old-fashioned approach to his studies, using a manual typewriter for his essays and eschewing the internet in favour of studying from printed books.

Italy's oldest university graduate told Reuters that despite receiving only basic schooling as a child, he retained a lifelong desire to learn, graduating from high school at the age of 31.

“Knowledge is like a suitcase that I carry with me, it is a treasure” - Paternò said - “I understood that it was a little late to get a three-year degree but I said to myself ‘let’s see if I can do it’.”

After growing up in poverty, Paternò joined the navy, serving in world war two, before settling down with his family and spending his entire career working on the railways.

Focusing his thesis on his hometown of Palermo, Paternò was hailed by the university as "an example for younger students."

The rector of the university, Professor Fabrizio Micari, thanked Paternò for the "extraordinary example of life, culture and determination that he gives to all of us."

“Who knows, maybe I could carry on for the two years and get my Master’s” - Paternò told Reuters - “after all, my mother Giovanna lived until she was a 100 years old, maybe I can do it as well.”

General Info

Address Palermo, Province of Palermo, Italy

View on Map

Italy’s oldest student celebrates degree at 96

Palermo, Province of Palermo, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Dr. Kristen DiMatteo appointed new head at the American Overseas School of Rome
Education

Dr. Kristen DiMatteo appointed new head at the American Overseas School of Rome

Rome: La Sapienza ranked top university in Italy
Education

Rome: La Sapienza ranked top university in Italy

The American University of Rome names new President
Education

The American University of Rome names new President

Chris Smalling visits St Stephen's School Rome
Education

Chris Smalling visits St Stephen's School Rome

Wanted in Rome Junior: Romeo and Juliet
Education

Wanted in Rome Junior: Romeo and Juliet

Interview with principal of St George's British International School, Rome
Education

Interview with principal of St George's British International School, Rome

Fulbright alumni gather at historic event in Rome
Education

Fulbright alumni gather at historic event in Rome

Rome's La Sapienza rated top university in Italy
Education

Rome's La Sapienza rated top university in Italy

Wanted in Rome Junior: Rome's international schools prioritise reduction of plastic
Education

Wanted in Rome Junior: Rome's international schools prioritise reduction of plastic

Wanted in Rome Junior: Maupal comes to Rome International School
Education

Wanted in Rome Junior: Maupal comes to Rome International School

Success for Rome's Sapienza University in world rankings
Education

Success for Rome's Sapienza University in world rankings

Southlands students bring Christmas cheer to Rome hospital
Education

Southlands students bring Christmas cheer to Rome hospital

Universities in Rome and Philadelphia create first dual international medical degree
Education

Universities in Rome and Philadelphia create first dual international medical degree

Rome schools closed on Monday 29 October
Education

Rome schools closed on Monday 29 October

New vice president at The American University of Rome
Education

New vice president at The American University of Rome