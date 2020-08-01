Brexit: UK Government launches public information campaign

The UK Government has launched a public information campaign across Europe to help UK nationals prepare for the end of the UK’s transition period on 31 December.

UK nationals living in Italy will receive information about specific actions they need to take to keep their rights and access to services in Italy, including around residency, healthcare, driving licences and passports.

The campaign will use multiple channels – including Facebook, digital media and newspaper advertising in Italy – urging people to take necessary action to protect their rights so that they can continue living, working and travelling in Europe after the transition period.

In addition to this major information campaign, the British Embassy in Italy has already been working with community groups and directly with UK nationals to inform and reassure them. This includes providing information and support through town hall information meetings, question and answer sessions with the Ambassador and consular experts, as well as Facebook live Q&A sessions, video messages and newsletters.

British Ambassador to Italy Jill Morris CMG said:

“Protecting the rights of UK nationals is an absolute priority for us. That’s why we have been providing advice and reassurance to UK nationals, to make sure they have all the information they need and certainty about their rights.

“Brits in Italy should visit our Living in Guides where they can find out about the steps they need to take and get important information about residency, healthcare, passports and driving licences in Italy.”

The UK Government also announced last year up to £3 million in grant funding for charities and other voluntary organisations to provide practical support to help vulnerable UK nationals who may struggle to complete residency or registration applications – for example those who have mobility difficulties, are disabled or elderly. These groups may need extra help to complete any paperwork in preparation for the end of the transition period.

This extra assistance will build on the support that British Embassies are already providing with more than 775 events with UK nationals since November 2017.

Further information:

UK nationals in the EU need to take to action to secure their rights, such as applying for a new residence status or registering for residency in their member state if they haven’t done so already.

The Foreign Office has launched a campaign through embassies across Europe, engaging with UK Nationals who are resident, studying or travelling to the EU and signposting people to ‘Living In Guides’ on GOV.UK with specific information for each country.

The £3 million in grant funding for charities is part of the UK Nationals Support Fund announced last year. This provides funding to third party organisations to support UK nationals living in EU/EFTA countries who may struggle to complete residency or registration applications in the Member State where they live. The fund has been fully allocated to organisations including Age in Spain, The AIRE Centre, Asociación Babelia, CIFSA, Franco British Network, International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and The Armed Forces Charity (SSAFA).

Our network of embassies and consulates across Europe have held over 775 outreach events with UK nationals since November 2017 to understand their concerns and explain actions they need to take. These events have reached over 410,000 people since November 2017.

British Ambassadors from across Europe have recorded a video encouraging UK nationals to take action which can be found here. British Ambassador Jill Morris sends regular updates to UK nationals: read the most recent newsletter on Facebook.

In addition to this, our Living in Guides on GOV.UK provide the latest advice to UK nationals. However, over the coming weeks we are stepping up our engagement across Europe and launching an information campaign to further explain what actions UK nationals need to take within the country where they live.

