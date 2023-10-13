Rome gets ready for Halloween with Pumpkin Patch

Choose your own pumpkin for Halloween.

Living in Rome and looking for the perfect pumpkin for Halloween?

Look no further than the Fattoria della Zucca, a pumpkin field in Sacrofano, about 40 km north of Rome.

After its success last year, the American-style Pumpkin Patch returns this autumn and is open from 09.30 to 17.30 at weekends in October.

It is also open in the days around the spooky occasion of Halloween on 31 October.

Visits, which must be booked online, offer children the chance to run around among the pumpkins and meet farm animals, while adults can select a pumpkin to carve as a jack-o'-lantern or to use as a table centrepiece.

There are also nature trails, workshops and street food. For full ticket information and visiting details see website.