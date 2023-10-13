26.7 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 13 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome gets ready for Halloween with Pumpkin Patch
What's on Things to do in Rome

Rome gets ready for Halloween with Pumpkin Patch

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Choose your own pumpkin for Halloween.

Living in Rome and looking for the perfect pumpkin for Halloween?

Look no further than the Fattoria della Zucca, a pumpkin field in Sacrofano, about 40 km north of Rome.

After its success last year, the American-style Pumpkin Patch returns this autumn and is open from 09.30 to 17.30 at weekends in October.

It is also open in the days around the spooky occasion of Halloween on 31 October.

Visits, which must be booked online, offer children the chance to run around among the pumpkins and meet farm animals, while adults can select a pumpkin to carve as a jack-o'-lantern or to use as a table centrepiece.

There are also nature trails, workshops and street food. For full ticket information and visiting details see website.

General Info

Address Via Sacrofano-Prima Porta, 3547, 00060 Borgo Pineto I RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome gets ready for Halloween with Pumpkin Patch

Via Sacrofano-Prima Porta, 3547, 00060 Borgo Pineto I RM, Italy

Mater Dei H2 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AOSR 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Things to do in Rome

Appia Day: Rome celebrates the Appian Way

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

Infiorata flower festival in Genzano near Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

Rome's rose petal ceremony at the Pantheon

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in November 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in October 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in September 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in August 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in July 2020

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -