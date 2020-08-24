TripAdvisor: Beachside castle near Rome among world's best attractions

Travelers' Choice 2020 for Castello di S. Severa outside Rome.

The beachside Castello di S. Severa, located about 50km north of Rome, has been listed in the 2020 edition of Travelers' Choice by TripAdvisor.

The mediaeval castle, which is home to a museum complex as well as "Europe's most beautiful youth hostel," was included in this year's list of reviews as recommended by travellers around the world.

TripAdvisor says the castle is "one of the most evocative places of the Lazio region, located along the Tyrrhenian coast in the north of Rome, a heritage of inestimable value both historical and cultural."

The news has been hailed as "another victory for Lazio" by regional president Nicola Zingaretti who has spearheaded the castle's redevelopment in recent years.

The international recognition is the latest positive result for Castello di S. Severa which was listed in the 2019 edition of the 'World's Greatest Places' by American weekly news magazine Time.

Dating to the 14th century, the castle passed through the hands of numerous owners until being acquired by the Order of the Holy Spirit, which owned it for 500 years.

In 1980 it became the property of the Lazio Region and today is managed by LAZIOcrea.

In recent years the castle and its beach have hosted an increasing number of cultural and sporting events, from surf expos to international animation festivals.

General Info

Address SS 1 Via Aurelia, 00058 Castello Santa Severa RM, Italy

View on Map

TripAdvisor: Beachside castle near Rome among world's best attractions

SS 1 Via Aurelia, 00058 Castello Santa Severa RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71619
Previous article Covid-19: Rome's first fine for not wearing mask handed out at Trevi Fountain

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome: Tourists fined for engraving names at Trevi Fountain
Tourism

Rome: Tourists fined for engraving names at Trevi Fountain

Italy: Tourist climbs onto roof of Pompeii baths for selfie
Tourism

Italy: Tourist climbs onto roof of Pompeii baths for selfie

Rome hotels slash prices amid lack of tourists
Tourism

Rome hotels slash prices amid lack of tourists

Pompeii unveils new hidden secrets
Tourism

Pompeii unveils new hidden secrets

Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night
Tourism

Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night

Bulgari to open five-star hotel in centre of Rome
Tourism

Bulgari to open five-star hotel in centre of Rome

Getting to Rome from Fiumicino and Ciampino airports
Tourism

Getting to Rome from Fiumicino and Ciampino airports

Rome's unemployed tour guides seek state help
Tourism

Rome's unemployed tour guides seek state help

Rome charity missing Trevi Fountain coins
Tourism

Rome charity missing Trevi Fountain coins

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees
Tourism

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees

Rome short rental shock: 13 million 'ghosts'
Tourism

Rome short rental shock: 13 million 'ghosts'

Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain
Tourism

Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain

Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites
Tourism

Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction
Tourism

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction

29 Best Things To Do in Rome
Tourism

29 Best Things To Do in Rome