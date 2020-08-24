TripAdvisor: Beachside castle near Rome among world's best attractions

Travelers' Choice 2020 for Castello di S. Severa outside Rome.

The beachside Castello di S. Severa, located about 50km north of Rome, has been listed in the 2020 edition of Travelers' Choice by TripAdvisor.

The mediaeval castle, which is home to a museum complex as well as "Europe's most beautiful youth hostel," was included in this year's list of reviews as recommended by travellers around the world.

TripAdvisor says the castle is "one of the most evocative places of the Lazio region, located along the Tyrrhenian coast in the north of Rome, a heritage of inestimable value both historical and cultural."

The news has been hailed as "another victory for Lazio" by regional president Nicola Zingaretti who has spearheaded the castle's redevelopment in recent years.

The international recognition is the latest positive result for Castello di S. Severa which was listed in the 2019 edition of the 'World's Greatest Places' by American weekly news magazine Time.

Dating to the 14th century, the castle passed through the hands of numerous owners until being acquired by the Order of the Holy Spirit, which owned it for 500 years.

In 1980 it became the property of the Lazio Region and today is managed by LAZIOcrea.

In recent years the castle and its beach have hosted an increasing number of cultural and sporting events, from surf expos to international animation festivals.