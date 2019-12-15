TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction

Italy is home to three of the world's Top 10 tourist attractions.

Rome's Colosseum has been reconfirmed as the most popular tourist attraction in the world, for the second year in a row, based on booking data compiled by TripAdvisor.

Italy has once again scored highly in the 2019 global rankings and together with the US is the only nation to have three tourist sites in the Top 10 list.

In addition to the Colosseum, the list includes the Vatican Museums in third place and Piazza S. Marco in Venice in tenth position. The Louvre in Paris is in second place.

The top 10 list of tourist attractions has the Colosseum in the lead, followed by the Vatican Museums and Venice's Piazza S. Marco in third place, with Pompeii and the Galleria dell'Accademia in Florence in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

The sixth most popular tourist attraction in Italy is the Duomo of Milan, followed by the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Galleria degli Uffizi in Florence, Palazzo Ducale in Venice, and Galleria Borghese in Rome.

In 2018 the Colosseum welcomed a record 7.6 million visitors - an average of around 21,000 people a day.

TOP 10 ATTRACTIONS IN THE WORLD IN 2019.  Photo Jeon Hyungman

1. Colosseum, Rome, Italy
2. Louvre Museum, Paris, France
3. Vatican Museums, Vatican City
4. Statue of Liberty, New York City, US
5. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France
6. Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain
7. French Quarter, New Orleans, US
8. Anne Frank House, Amsterdam, Netherlands
9. Skydeck Chicago - Willis Tower, Chicago, US
10. Piazza S. Marco, Venice, Italy 

Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction

Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
