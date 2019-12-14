Five Guys postpones Rome opening

Five Guys postpones its launch in Rome.

Five Guys, the world-famous American burger chain, has postponed its launch in central Rome.Five Guys had been due to open in the capital on 16 December but this has now been pushed forward to a later unannounced date.

Five Guys will be located in Rome's historic centre, on Via della Stamperia, near the Trevi Fountain.

General Info

Address Via della Stamperia, 64, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Five Guys postpones Rome opening

Via della Stamperia, 64, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Five Guys opens in Rome
General

Five Guys opens in Rome

Tuscany hit by 4.8-magnitude earthquake
General

Tuscany hit by 4.8-magnitude earthquake

Where to buy Christmas trees in Rome
General

Where to buy Christmas trees in Rome

Rome's Christmas tree to be lit up on 8 December
General

Rome's Christmas tree to be lit up on 8 December

Venice mayor declares disaster as city hit by highest tide in 50 years
General

Venice mayor declares disaster as city hit by highest tide in 50 years

Where to buy Vatican stamps
General

Where to buy Vatican stamps

Rome braced for more heavy rain
General

Rome braced for more heavy rain

Central Italy rocked by earthquake
General

Central Italy rocked by earthquake

How to celebrate Thanksgiving in Rome
General

How to celebrate Thanksgiving in Rome

Rome marks National Unity and Armed Forces Day
General

Rome marks National Unity and Armed Forces Day

Rome restaurant holds carbonara challenge
General

Rome restaurant holds carbonara challenge

Sicily's arancini enter Oxford English Dictionary
General

Sicily's arancini enter Oxford English Dictionary

Clocks go back on 27 October
General

Clocks go back on 27 October

Internet hunt for wedding proposal couple at Rome's Trevi Fountain
General

Internet hunt for wedding proposal couple at Rome's Trevi Fountain

World's Best Bars in Rome
General

World's Best Bars in Rome