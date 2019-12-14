Florence: Guns N' Roses come to Italy in 2020

Guns N' Roses only Italian concert in 2020 will be in Florence.

Guns N' Roses have been confirmed for the 2020 edition of Firenze Rocks, the annual rock musical festival in Florence, which is scheduled in the Parco delle Cascine from 10-13 June.

Guns N' Roses will perform in the Visarno Arena on 12 June, on the third day of the festival whose other headliners are Vasco Rossi (10 June), Green Day (11 June) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (13 June).

It will be the second time that Guns N' Roses play in the Tuscan capital - the band performed at Firenze Rocks in 2018, sharing the stage with Foo Fighters for a surprise performance.

Pre-sale tickets for the Guns N' Roses concert will be available exclusively for Intesa Sanpaolo card holders from 10.00 on 16 December while tickets go on general sale from 10.00 on 18 December.

Since Firenze Rocks began in 2017, the festival has welcomed more than 660,000 revellers who came to see major acts such as Aerosmith, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, The Smashing Pumpkins, and The Cure, to name but a few.

Guns N 'Roses have taken their "Not in This Lifetime Tour" around the world since 2016, selling more than 5.5 million tickets, making it the third highest grossing tour ever.

In 1987 the Los Angeles-based band released Appetite for Destruction, the best-selling debut album ever in the US with over 30 million copies sold. In 1991 the group released the twin albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II (seven times platinum) immediately reaching the first two places on the Billboard Top 200.

Fronted by Axl Rose on vocals and piano, the band comprises both original and new members today: Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboards), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

For full details of Firenze Rocks 2020 see website.

 

50144 Firenze FI, Italy

