Best Christmas Markets in Rome

Rome's Christmas markets, both traditional and alternative, create a festive atmosphere in the capital each December. Here is a selection of the city's best markets offering original present ideas during the Christmas 2019 season.

Mercato Monti Christmas Market

14-29 Dec. This trendy urban market in Monti is bigger and better than ever before, with a large selection of vintage-style clothing, accessories, collectibles, books and illustrations, combining affordability and quality with an exclusively Made in Italy brand. Free entry. 10.00-20.00. The dates are 14-15 Dec, 21-24 Dec, 28-29 Dec. Via Leonina 46 (Metro B Cavour), for info see . This trendy urban market in Monti is bigger and better than ever before, with a large selection of vintage-style clothing, accessories, collectibles, books and illustrations, combining affordability and quality with an exclusively Made in Italy brand. Free entry. 10.00-20.00. The dates are 14-15 Dec, 21-24 Dec, 28-29 Dec. Via Leonina 46 (Metro B Cavour), for info see Facebook page

Ragusa Off: La Fabbrica degli Elfi

6 Dec-6 Jan. 200 stands offering decorative handcrafted objects and fashion items, many of them made using sustainable materials, at the . 200 stands offering decorative handcrafted objects and fashion items, many of them made using sustainable materials, at the Ragusa Off venue . The market includes kids' events and Santa Claus House. For details see website . Ragusa Off, Piazza Ragusa.

Natale all'Auditorium

8 Dec-6 Jan. In addition to its programme of live music, including the annual . In addition to its programme of live music, including the annual Roma Gospel Festival , the Auditorium Parco della Musica hosts a Christmas village with a market and Santa Claus house as well as its popular ice-skating rink. For details see website

Piazza Mazzini Christmas market

1-27 Dec. The Christmas version of the twice-monthly market of collectibles takes place at the usual Piazza Mazzini venue in the heart of the Prati district. The market offers Christmas decorations and antique gifts and is open daily from 08.00-20.00.

Mercatino Giapponese: The Christmas City

14-15 Dec. With 200 stalls, the Christmas version of the Mercatino Giapponese will be held at the PratiBus District over the weekend of 14-15 December. Tickets, valid all weekend, cost €4, and kids go free. Pet friendly. For details see . With 200 stalls, the Christmas version of the Mercatino Giapponese will be held at the PratiBus District over the weekend of 14-15 December. Tickets, valid all weekend, cost €4, and kids go free. Pet friendly. For details see Facebook page . Viale Angelico 52.

Urban Bazar - Christmas Edition

14-15 Dec. A Christmas-themed edition of Urban Bazar takes place at MAXXI, offering hand-designed clothes, jewellery and design items, with plenty of festive fare. Open for free 11.00-20.00 each day. Via Guido Reni 4A.