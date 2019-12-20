Roma Gospel Festival returns to Rome
From to
Roma Gospel Festival takes place during the Christmas and New Year festive season in Rome.
22-31 Dec. Billed as the most important festival of its genre in Europe, the Roma Gospel Festival celebrates its 24th anniversary this year, at Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica.
Directed by Mario Ciampà the festival features numerous choirs, often from the US. This year's programme includes the Chicago Mass Choir (22-23 Dec), the Harlem Gospel Choir (25 Dec) and Danell Daymon & Greater Works (30-31 Dec).
For full details see Auditorium website.
General Info
Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
Roma Gospel Festival returns to Rome
