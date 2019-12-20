Roma Gospel Festival returns to Rome

Roma Gospel Festival takes place during the Christmas and New Year festive season in Rome.

22-31 Dec. Billed as the most important festival of its genre in Europe, the Roma Gospel Festival celebrates its 24th anniversary this year, at Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Directed by Mario Ciampà the festival features numerous choirs, often from the US. This year's programme includes the Chicago Mass Choir (22-23 Dec), the Harlem Gospel Choir (25 Dec) and Danell Daymon & Greater Works (30-31 Dec).

For full details see Auditorium website.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Roma Gospel Festival returns to Rome

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Medfilm Festival celebrates 25 years
Festivals and Films

Rome's Medfilm Festival celebrates 25 years

Jazz in Rome: Roma Jazz Festival 2019
Festivals and Films

Jazz in Rome: Roma Jazz Festival 2019

Romaeuropa: weekend of electronic, classical and minimalist music in Rome
Festivals and Films

Romaeuropa: weekend of electronic, classical and minimalist music in Rome

Romaeuropa Festival 2019 in Rome
Festivals and Films

Romaeuropa Festival 2019 in Rome

Night of Candles at Vallerano near Rome
Festivals and Films

Night of Candles at Vallerano near Rome

Nordic Film Fest Summer at Palazzo Merulana
Festivals and Films

Nordic Film Fest Summer at Palazzo Merulana

Australian movies on Rome's Tiber Island
Festivals and Films

Australian movies on Rome's Tiber Island

Isola del Cinema shows Green Book in English
Festivals and Films

Isola del Cinema shows Green Book in English

Rock in Roma 2019: summer concerts in Rome
Festivals and Films

Rock in Roma 2019: summer concerts in Rome

World music festival at Villa Ada in Rome
Festivals and Films

World music festival at Villa Ada in Rome

La Francia in Scena at Chiostro del Bramante
Festivals and Films

La Francia in Scena at Chiostro del Bramante

Roma Pride celebrates 25 years
Festivals and Films

Roma Pride celebrates 25 years

Summer jazz festival at Villa Celimontana in Rome
Festivals and Films

Summer jazz festival at Villa Celimontana in Rome

Fiesta: Latin American music and dance in Rome
Festivals and Films

Fiesta: Latin American music and dance in Rome

Summer opera festival at Baths of Caracalla in Rome
Festivals and Films

Summer opera festival at Baths of Caracalla in Rome