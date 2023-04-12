Short-Film Festival In Rome’s Pigneto Neighbourhood

Pigneto’s Nuovo Cinema Aquila hosts an international film festival, showcasing 12 short-films by emerging contemporary directors, from 13-15 April.

The Varco Film Festival began in 2017. Since then, under the creative directorship of filmmaker Andrea Gatopoulos, it has gained a reputation as one of the city's most forward-thinking film festivals. It was selected by the website Filmfreeway as one of their top 100 festivals.

This year's line-up is full of treats, showcasing a cross section of films that hail from Italy and the Netherlands, to as far afield as Somalia, including a mix of animated, documentary and fiction short films.

The festival will run from Thursday to Saturday night and takes place at Nuovo Cinema Aquila in Pigneto.

Once a porn cinema run by the Banda della Magliana, the cinema was seized from its criminal owners and has since been transformed into a vibrant cultural centre with close ties to the local community in the Pigneto neighbourhood.

There will also be a series of networking opportunities dedicated to professionals and film lovers.

Full details about the programme see Il Varco Film Festival website.



Thursday 13 April

Fairplay by Zoel Aeschbacher - Frontiera internazionale

Scale by Joseph Pierce - Frontiera internazionale

Fluids by Gala Hernández López - Frontiera internazionale

Happy New Year, Jim by Andrea Gatopoulos - Il Varco presenta



Friday 14 April

Neighbour Abdi by Douwe Dijkstra - Frontiera internazionale

Granny Sexual Life by Urška Djukić, Émilie Pigeard - Frontiera internazionale

Will my Parents Come to See Me by Mo Harawe - Frontiera internazionale

Will You Look At Me by SHuli Huang - Frontiera internazionale



Saturday 15 April

Tria by Giulia Grandinetti - Frontiera nazionale

Asterion by Francesco Montagner - Frontiera nazionale

Sonnenstube by Davide Palella - Frontiera nazionale

Ice Merchants by João Gonzalez - Frontiera internazionale

Followed by the Awards Ceremony and Screenplay Awards