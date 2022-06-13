Isola del Cinema: Rome's open-air film festival on Tiber Island

Rome's annual summer film festival returns to Isola Tiberina.

The film festival Isola del Cinema returns this summer for its 28th edition, lighting up Isola Tiberina in Rome's river Tiber each evening from 16 June until 3 September.

The 2022 edition of this multi-faceted festival includes 80 nights of screenings, encounters, masterclasses and discussions with important figures from the world of film.

The festival's programme comprises films by emerging directors, independent cinema, documentaries and major international productions, including cult classics and films screened in their original language.

The festival's world cinema section, Isola Mondo, features independent international movies, organised in collaboration with embassies and foreign cultural institutions in Italy.

Novelties this year include a special tributes to Monica Vitti, Ennio Morricone, Vittorio Gassmann and Ugo Tognazzi.

For full details including programme and tickets see Isola del Cinema website. Photo Zero.