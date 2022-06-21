Village Celimontana jazz & swing music festival in Rome

100 open-air concerts in the grounds of Villa Celimontana this summer.

The 2022 edition of the outdoor summer jazz and swing music festival in the park of Villa Celimontana takes place from 4 June until 28 August.

The diverse programme of Village Celimontana features 100 concerts, starting at 22.00, with music by Italian and international acts ranging from jazz and big band to swing, soul and rock'n'roll.

This year's festival, in its seventh edition, is dedicated to Doris Day and Judy Garland on their centenaries.

As usual there is a bar and street food at the festival which can be accessed from Piazza della Navicella.

Free entry. For programme see Village Celimontana website

General Info

Address Celio, 00184 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Village Celimontana jazz & swing music festival in Rome

Celio, 00184 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

