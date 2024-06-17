Rome hosts travel literature festival in Villa Celimontana

Festival takes place from 19-23 June 2024.

Rome hosts the Festival della Letteratura di Viaggio, dedicated to travel literature, at Palazzetto Mattei and the gardens of Villa Celimontana from 19-23 June.

Promoted by the Italian Geographical Society, the 15th edition of the annual event has as its theme Orients, orienting oneself, dis/orientating oneself, with a special focus on travels in Asia.

The five-day festival will comprise 40 events devoted to "the story of the world, places and cultures, near and far", through literature, journalism, photography, TV, theatre, music and comics.

