Rome (IT)
Mon, 17 June 2024
Italy's news in English
  3. Rome hosts travel literature festival in Villa Celimontana
What's on Literature

Rome hosts travel literature festival in Villa Celimontana

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Festival takes place from 19-23 June 2024.

Rome hosts the Festival della Letteratura di Viaggio, dedicated to travel literature, at Palazzetto Mattei and the gardens of Villa Celimontana from 19-23 June.

Promoted by the Italian Geographical Society, the 15th edition of the annual event has as its theme Orients, orienting oneself, dis/orientating oneself, with a special focus on travels in Asia.

The five-day festival will comprise 40 events devoted to "the story of the world, places and cultures, near and far", through literature, journalism, photography, TV, theatre, music and comics.

For 2024 programme see festival website.

General Info

Address Celio, 00184 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

View on Map

