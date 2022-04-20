Rome poetry reading by Moira Egan at Keats-Shelley House

Amore e morte: a poetry reading by Moira Egan.

Award-winning poet Moira Egan presents her latest collection of poems Amore e morte (Love and Death) at the Keats-Shelley House in Rome on 21 April.

The event will take place at 18.00 and tickets are €10 each, with booking mandatory at info@ksh.roma.it.

Egan has been a Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Fellow at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and has held writing fellowships at the St. James Cavalier Centre for Creativity, Malta; the Civitella Ranieri Center; the Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center; and the James Merrill House.

Her work has been published in journals and anthologies on four continents. She has taught numerous poetry workshops at the Keats-Shelley House and is the Creative Writing Instructor at St. Stephen’s School, Rome.

For more details see Keats-Shelley House website.