Rome poetry reading by Moira Egan at Argot Prati

Amore e morte: a poetry reading by Moira Egan.

Award-winning poet Moira Egan will present her latest collection of poems Amore e morte (Love and Death) at Argot Prati, Rome, on Wednesday 11 May.

The event, organised by the Columbia Alumni Association, will take place at 18.00 and the ticket price of €15 includes one drink (beer/wine/cocktail) plus aperitivo buffet.

Organisers promise a "bilingual evening of highly crafted poetry and deliciously crafted cocktails", with non-Columbia Alumni required to RSVP to Selby at sb2994@columbia.edu.

Egan has been a Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Fellow at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and has held writing fellowships at the St. James Cavalier Centre for Creativity, Malta; the Civitella Ranieri Center; the Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center; and the James Merrill House.

Her work has been published in journals and anthologies on four continents. She has taught numerous poetry workshops at the Keats-Shelley House and is the Creative Writing Instructor at St. Stephen’s School, Rome.

For full details of the 11 May event see website.