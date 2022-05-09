Rome poetry reading by Moira Egan at Argot Prati

Amore e morte: a poetry reading by Moira Egan.

Award-winning poet Moira Egan will present her latest collection of poems Amore e morte (Love and Death) at Argot Prati, Rome, on Wednesday 11 May.

The event, organised by the Columbia Alumni Association, will take place at 18.00 and the ticket price of €15 includes one drink (beer/wine/cocktail) plus aperitivo buffet. 

Organisers promise a "bilingual evening of highly crafted poetry and deliciously crafted cocktails", with non-Columbia Alumni required to RSVP to Selby at sb2994@columbia.edu.

Egan has been a Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Fellow at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and has held writing fellowships at the St. James Cavalier Centre for Creativity, Malta; the Civitella Ranieri Center; the Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center; and the James Merrill House.

Her work has been published in journals and anthologies on four continents. She has taught numerous poetry workshops at the Keats-Shelley House and is the Creative Writing Instructor at St. Stephen’s School, Rome.

For full details of the 11 May event see website.

General Info

Address Via Alessandro Farnese, 2, 00192 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome poetry reading by Moira Egan at Argot Prati

Via Alessandro Farnese, 2, 00192 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76866
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome poetry reading by Moira Egan at Keats-Shelley House
Literature

Rome poetry reading by Moira Egan at Keats-Shelley House

John Cabot University Rome: Italy Reads spotlights Rachel Carson's Silent Spring
Literature

John Cabot University Rome: Italy Reads spotlights Rachel Carson's Silent Spring

Keats-Shelley House synchronised reading group
Literature

Keats-Shelley House synchronised reading group

Carol Ann Duffy and Ella Duffy read in Rome
Literature

Carol Ann Duffy and Ella Duffy read in Rome

Rome reading by American poet Judith Baumel
Literature

Rome reading by American poet Judith Baumel

Rome book fair: Più libri, più liberi 2019
Literature

Rome book fair: Più libri, più liberi 2019

Thursday events at Rome's Otherwise Bookshop
Literature

Thursday events at Rome's Otherwise Bookshop

Bright Star: Keats' birthday celebration in Rome
Literature

Bright Star: Keats' birthday celebration in Rome

Book presentation at Anglo American Bookshop Rome
Literature

Book presentation at Anglo American Bookshop Rome

The Sour Fruit. Lord Byron, Love & Sex: book presentation in Rome
Literature

The Sour Fruit. Lord Byron, Love & Sex: book presentation in Rome

Actor Julian Sands reads poetry of Keats, Shelley and Byron in Rome
Literature

Actor Julian Sands reads poetry of Keats, Shelley and Byron in Rome

Rome's International Literature Festival 2019
Literature

Rome's International Literature Festival 2019

Searching for Cloves and Lilies - the Wine Edition
Literature

Searching for Cloves and Lilies - the Wine Edition

Anthony Doerr reads in Rome
Literature

Anthony Doerr reads in Rome

Rome's Almost Corner Bookshop presents Eightball by Elizabeth Geoghegan
Literature

Rome's Almost Corner Bookshop presents Eightball by Elizabeth Geoghegan