Rome poetry reading by Moira Egan at Argot Prati
Amore e morte: a poetry reading by Moira Egan.
Award-winning poet Moira Egan will present her latest collection of poems Amore e morte (Love and Death) at Argot Prati, Rome, on Wednesday 11 May.
The event, organised by the Columbia Alumni Association, will take place at 18.00 and the ticket price of €15 includes one drink (beer/wine/cocktail) plus aperitivo buffet.
Organisers promise a "bilingual evening of highly crafted poetry and deliciously crafted cocktails", with non-Columbia Alumni required to RSVP to Selby at sb2994@columbia.edu.
Egan has been a Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Fellow at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and has held writing fellowships at the St. James Cavalier Centre for Creativity, Malta; the Civitella Ranieri Center; the Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center; and the James Merrill House.
Her work has been published in journals and anthologies on four continents. She has taught numerous poetry workshops at the Keats-Shelley House and is the Creative Writing Instructor at St. Stephen’s School, Rome.
For full details of the 11 May event see website.
General Info
View on Map
Rome poetry reading by Moira Egan at Argot Prati
Via Alessandro Farnese, 2, 00192 Roma RM, Italy