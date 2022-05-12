Rome concert: Vox Mundi - A Tribute to traditional Music & Song

The Vitala Festival - philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – presents an evocative concert with Vox Mundi | A Tribute to traditional Music & Song on Tuesday 17 May at 21.00 at Teatro Le Salette.

The band, comprising Mimmo Maglionico (flute, piccolo, clarone, ciaramella, vocals), Roberto Trenca (classical guitar, cuatro, ukulele, charango, bouzouki) and Lorella Monti (vocals and percussion), will present a selection of traditional music from various different cultures.

Organisers say that concert-goers will be taken on an extraordinary musical journey "from the Venezuelan shores with the music of Guillermo De La Roca, to the tangos of Argentina and all the way to the traditional music of the Balkans, the South of Italy and more."

FFP2 masks mandatory and booking required. Tickets €15, reduced for students €12.

Doors open from 20.30 at the theatre which is located on Vicolo del Campanile 14.

For information contact: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.