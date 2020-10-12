John Cabot University Rome: Italy Reads spotlights Rachel Carson's Silent Spring

Rachel Carson's Silent Spring is the focus of the 2020-2021 Italy Reads, John Cabot University's annual programme of community-based English language study and discussion of a work of American literature.

This year's Italy Reads events, being held online, kick off with a keynote address by Dr Antonio López, JCU Associate Professor of Communications and Media Studies, on Wednesday 14 October at 18.30.

The title of the talk is: Silent Spring in 2020: What Rachel Carson Teaches Us About COVID-19 and the Climate Crisis.

On Sunday 18 October, from 16.00-17.30, JCU is streaming on Zoom TEDxJohnCabotUniversity Countdown for climate change.

This event, sponsored by Italy Reads and licensed by TED, will feature local voices and TED Countdown Talks as part of the global launch of the TED Countdown initiative.

Published in 1962, Silent Spring is considered a milestone in the history of ecological awareness, with Carson credited with awakening public consciousness to environmental issues.

For full details about Italy Reads see JCU website. Photo: Time Life Pictures