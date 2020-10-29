S. Cecilia to perform chamber music concert without an audience

S. Cecilia has announced that it will be performing the scheduled concert in its chamber music series this evening 29 October but without an audience.

The concert Il Cantico del Sole, conducted by Pietro Monti with Luigi Piovano cello and the S. Cecilia chorus, will be broadcast on Rai 3 radio at 20.30.

The music in the concert is by Rachmaninoff (Vocalise), Kancheli (Lulling the sun) and Gubajdulina (Sonnengesang).

Theatres, cinemas and concert halls have been closed under the Italian government's latest covid-19 restrictions which went into force on Monday 26 October.

S. Cecilia's symphony programme has been suspended until 30 November but a chamber music concert without an audience, without so many musicians on stage and all of them safely distanced, is able to comply with all the new regulations.

S. Cecilia had an excellent record during the spring lockdown in its use of available broadcasting facilities and social media and once again it has been quick off the mark in its flexibility and imaginative outreach to its subscribers and supporters.
