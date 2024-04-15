Lord Byron: Rome poetry reading by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage

Keat-Shelley House marks bicentenary of Lord Byron's death.

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage will read a selection of poems from his wide range of collections as well as works by the Romantic poet Lord Byron at the Keats-Shelley House in Rome on Tuesday 16 April.

The reading, which takes place at 18.00, is part of the KSH programme of events to mark the 200th anniversary of Bryon's death in 1824.

Armitage was named the UK Poet Laureate in May 2019 and is currently professor of poetry at the University of Leeds.

He has published more than 20 collections of poetry including the recent Blossomise, a celebration of the transformations of spring, illustrated by Angela Harding.

For full listings of the Byron 200 programme of events see the KSH website.

The Keats-Shelley House is located at the foot of the Spanish Steps in Piazza di Spagna 26.