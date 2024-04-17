Ouka Leele exhibition in Rome

Una movida Bárbara by Ouka Leele until 7 July.

The Museo di Roma in Trastevere hosts a retrospective dedicated to the Spanish photographer, artist and poet Ouka Leele who died in 2022.

Born Bárbara Allende Gil de Biedma in 1957, Ouka Leele was a star of the Movida Madrileña cultural explosion that followed the end of the Francisco Franco dictatorship.

The exhibition features her early photographs from her first exhibition in Madrid in 1978 up to her final series made in Asturias in 2014.

There are about 100 photographs on display along with archive material including posters and publications featuring her images.

For full exhibition details see the Museo di Roma in Trastevere website.