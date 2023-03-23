Libri Come festival returns to Rome.
The 14th edition of Libri Come, Rome's annual festival devoted to books and reading, takes place at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica Ennio Morricone from 23-26 March under the title Potere.
The festival programme features encounters, readings, shows and exhibitions with many names from Italian and world literature.
#LibriCome Torna all’Auditorium, da oggi al 26/3, la festa del Libro e della Lettura.
Incontri, spettacoli, mostre con tanti nomi della letteratura internazionale.
Il tema scelto è #potere.
info https://t.co/6MiaxWPCgJ@AuditoriumPdM @culture_roma #lc2023 pic.twitter.com/MhV9BdWxfF
— Roma (@Roma) March 23, 2023
The participating Italian and international writers include David Grossman, Ian McEwan, Francesca Mannocchi, Emmanuel Carrére, Dacia Maraini, Melania Mazzucco and Zerocalcare.
For details of 2023 programme see Auditorium website.
Libri Come: Rome's book and reading festival
Auditorium Parco della Musica, Via Pietro de Coubertin, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
