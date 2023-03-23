20.7 C
Thu, 23 March 2023
  3. Libri Come: Rome's book and reading festival
Literature

Libri Come: Rome's book and reading festival

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Libri Come festival returns to Rome.

The 14th edition of Libri Come, Rome's annual festival devoted to books and reading, takes place at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica Ennio Morricone from 23-26 March under the title Potere.

The festival programme features encounters, readings, shows and exhibitions with many names from Italian and world literature.

The participating Italian and international writers include David Grossman, Ian McEwan, Francesca Mannocchi, Emmanuel Carrére, Dacia Maraini, Melania Mazzucco and Zerocalcare.

For details of 2023 programme see Auditorium website. Photo Zero.

General Info

Address Auditorium Parco della Musica, Via Pietro de Coubertin, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

View on Map

Libri Come: Rome's book and reading festival

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Via Pietro de Coubertin, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

