Italy Launches National Cleanup and Global Symposium on Microplastics

The Custodians Earth Solution Symposium and Plastic Race: A National Call to Action Launches at the Chamber of Deputies

Rome, 28 March 2025 — At 11:30 AM in the Press Room of the Chamber of Deputies at Palazzo Montecitorio, the presentation of The Custodians Earth Solution Symposium and The Custodians Plastic Race 2025 will take place — two major initiatives aimed at addressing the growing environmental crisis caused by microplastics.

The press conference will unveil the program and objectives of the international symposium set for 3 April 2025 at the Salone delle Colonne – Immersive Experience Hub in Rome’s EUR district. Organized by the BioDesign Foundation in collaboration with the Italian Navy, the University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”, and supported by the Coast Guard, Finance Police, and Civil Protection, the symposium will bring together leading scientists, public institutions, universities, and civil society to propose real solutions for curbing plastic pollution.

At the heart of the event is a scientific and civic mission: understanding the impact of microplastics on human health and the environment, and mobilizing society to reduce plastic dispersion through education, action, and cross-sector collaboration.

A Global Symposium with Local Impact

The Earth Solution Symposium will feature internationally renowned researchers such as:

Damià Barceló Cullerès , expert on organic pollutants in water and director of ICRA (Spain);

, expert on organic pollutants in water and director of ICRA (Spain); Matthew Campen , toxicologist and professor at the University of New Mexico, known for his work on inhaled pollutants and nanoplastics in the brain;

, toxicologist and professor at the University of New Mexico, known for his work on inhaled pollutants and nanoplastics in the brain; Antonio Ragusa , obstetrician and researcher on microplastics in human placentas;

, obstetrician and researcher on microplastics in human placentas; Philip J. Landrigan , pioneering epidemiologist and pediatrician from Boston College;

, pioneering epidemiologist and pediatrician from Boston College; Silvio Greco , marine biologist and advisor to Slow Fish and Coldiretti on sustainable food systems;

, marine biologist and advisor to Slow Fish and Coldiretti on sustainable food systems; Marco Faimali, director of the CNR’s Institute for Anthropogenic Impacts in Marine Environments.

These experts will present the latest research on plastic pollution and outline new strategies for education, public policy, and citizen engagement.

The Custodians Plastic Race 2025: A Nationwide Cleanup Effort

The symposium will culminate with the official launch of The Custodians Plastic Race 2025, the largest national cleanup operation ever organized in Italy. Scheduled from 6 to 12 October 2025, the initiative will mobilize institutions, volunteers, local governments, sports federations, and businesses across the country for a massive, coordinated effort to remove plastic waste from coastlines, rivers, and urban areas.

Operating under the motto “All Together Now,” the project demonstrates the power of unity in tackling one of the most pressing environmental threats of our time. The cleanup format, designed to be scalable and replicable, includes accessible tools such as video tutorials, webinars, and educational materials that communities worldwide can adopt.

Confirmed collaborators already include the municipalities of Turin, Genoa, La Maddalena, Vibo Valentia, Catanzaro, Taranto, San Benedetto del Tronto, Vieste, and Imperia, with more cities expressing interest in joining.

A Call to Action

The Custodians Earth Solution Symposium is more than a scientific conference — it’s a rallying point for institutions, researchers, and citizens determined to ensure a livable planet for future generations. It aims to combine innovation, collaboration, and civic engagement into a long-term, sustainable model for environmental action.

The event on 3 April will be livestreamed, allowing anyone in Italy and beyond to take part in this important discussion and join the movement against microplastic pollution.

For more information, visit www.TheCustodians.org or contact the BioDesign Foundation at welcome@biodesignfoundation.org.